Navi Mumbai's First International Marina Project At Belapur Gains Momentum

Navi Mumbai: The city’s first international marina project at Belapur Sector 15 is taking shape, promising to boost marine tourism and unlock new economic opportunities.

Project Backed by Maharashtra Maritime Board

The ambitious initiative, spearheaded by the Maharashtra Maritime Board and developed by Navi Mumbai International Marina Pvt. Ltd., has secured all necessary approvals, and construction work has now gained momentum.

Tourism Boost on the Cards

A senior officer from the Maritime Board confirmed, “Construction of the Navi Mumbai International Marina project has begun at Belapur Sector 15, and this project will boost marine tourism.”

Part of CM’s Progressive Initiatives

Included among the Chief Minister’s progressive projects, the marina is expected to increase tourist inflow and establish Navi Mumbai as a new highlight on Maharashtra’s tourism map.

Advanced Infrastructure and Sports Facilities

The project will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern amenities, along with dedicated zones for water sports and recreational activities, paving the way for international-level athletes from the region.

Contribution to Blue Economy

Officials highlighted that the marina will play a pivotal role in strengthening Navi Mumbai’s blue economy by generating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in the marine sector, particularly benefiting local youth.

Global Presence for Navi Mumbai

Experts believe that apart from enhancing Navi Mumbai’s identity as a hub for marine sports and commerce, the project will also give the city a distinct global presence in the tourism and maritime industries.