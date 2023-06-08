ED Raids On Mumbai Real Estate Developer Nirmal Lifestyle In Connection With Housing Fraud Case | File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided premises of Mumbai-based prominent real estate developer Nirmal Lifestyle Minister in connection with a money laundering case. The ED case is based on cases of housing fraud registered by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against the dirctors Dharmesh Jain and Rajeev Jain in April. The two were arrested for duping several flat buyers of Rs 11 crore.

Both Dharmesh and Rajeev jain were arrested for they had allegedly taken money from buyers but failed to provide them with flats and they had accepted bookings for projects which were yet to begin.

More details awaited

