Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Vigilance Claims Action On Complaints; Activists Slam Ineffectiveness Amid ACB Arrests

In the backdrop of multiple arrests of CIDCO officials by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the planning authority’s vigilance department has asserted that it regularly conducts inspections and acts on complaints. Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengade said, “Every complaint that comes to us is taken seriously and action is initiated as per procedure.”

Limited Powers Compared to ACB

Officials clarified that unlike ACB, which has the power to arrest, the vigilance department is bound by Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) rules. They conduct inquiries, suspend officials found guilty, and undertake surprise checks at CIDCO offices.

Activists Question Effectiveness

Despite these claims, activists allege that corruption in CIDCO has become systemic. They point to six officials arrested in bribery cases over the past four months as proof that vigilance efforts have failed to deter malpractice.

Memorandum Submitted to CM Fadnavis

On Thursday, activist Sudhir Dani of Sajag Nagrik Manch submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding immediate reforms. He alleged that corruption in CIDCO is now “a routine affair rather than an exception.”

Call for Stronger Reforms

Dani stressed that the vigilance department has turned inactive and blamed the lack of digital systems for creating space for irregularities. He demanded strict transfers, independent asset probes, digitisation of processes, and a stronger grievance redressal system.

Warning of Wider Impact

The activist further warned that unchecked corruption in CIDCO could adversely affect the state’s urban development plans. “Corruption-free governance should not remain a slogan but must be seen in action,” Dani said.

