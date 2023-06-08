Mumbai: ED Attaches Dudlani's Assets Worth ₹4.49 Cr In Money Laundering Case

File

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached three immovable properties valued at ₹4.49 crore in a dirty drugs money laundering case related to manufacture and sale of methaqualone tablets prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The properties belonging to the deceased narcotics dealer Subhash Dudani from Rajasthan and his family members were attached after the ED initiated a probe on the basis of the prosecution complaint filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Jaipur. In October last year, Dudani’s assets worth over ₹8.53 crore had been attached by the ED as part of the probe.

Dudani's syndicate ran international racket in Africa

The probe revealed that Dudani and his associates ran an international illegal drug racket with African drug lord Ronny Johnny Smith to set up manufacturing and transporting units at Udaipur, Kandla and Nagpur for illegal smuggling of methaqualone tablets. The illicit drugs were shipped to African countries under the guise of exports, devising different modus operandi for each consignment.

As per the agency, “The accused set up CDR/DVD manufacturing units and other trading entities in Dubai, Hong Kong, Kenya and London, either in their name or in the name of employees and associates as a front to launder proceeds from the sale of drugs.”

Drug money transferred to various companies in Middle East and Hong Kong

The proceeds of crime were introduced to various companies floated by Dudani in the UAE and Hong Kong. The tainted drug money funds were transferred to Indian NRE/NRO accounts and to the bank accounts of associates and companies at Udaipur and Mumbai.

The drug dealers also got cash through various hawala channels to India; it was used to purchase various properties in the names of Dudani and his associates, family members and companies.

