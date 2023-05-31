Palghar: Police busts drug-smuggling gang for selling ganja

Representative photo |

Palghar police have confiscated narcotic drugs of 22 kg worth ₹2 lakhs 23 thousand from Gandhinagar in Palghar. Five accused have been arrested in this case. This operation was carried out by Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Palghar Police.

Many college-going youth including engineering college students were found to be under the influence of drugs for a few years. Many of the narcotic materials were easily available in the Palghar area. This was brought to the notice of the police and news articles were also published in this regard. But the police could not get hold of the culprits.

Action taken after receiving information

The information of Palghar youths under the influence of Narcotics drugs was passed to the Superintendent of Police of Palghar Balasaheb Patil by the local press reporters. The SP had instructed the district narcotics cell to obtain information on this matter.The Local Crime Branch of Police and Palghar Police formed four teams for the search operations at Gandhinagar which is adjacent to Palghar Railway station on the east side. This is a dense slum which is used by anti-social elements for malpractices.

Police swoops down on Palghar drug peddlars in a smooth operation

On the evening of May 30, the four police teams raided four different establishments in Gandhinagar and confiscated narcotic drugs. Five accused were arrested in this operation. Marijuana weighing 22kg and 200 grams was recovered by this team worth a ₹2, 23.200. Police custody is remanded for the accused. Cash of ₹20,720 was also recovered.

This is one of the biggest anti-narcotic drives in recent times in the Palghar district. DySP of Palghar Neeta Padvi, PI of LCB Anil Vibhute, PI (on deputation) of Palghar Satish Shivarkar and team members have successfully carried out this operation.