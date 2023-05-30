 Thane: Bhiwandi police nabs two for smuggling ganja; contraband confiscated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Bhiwandi police nabs two for smuggling ganja; contraband confiscated

Thane: Bhiwandi police nabs two for smuggling ganja; contraband confiscated

The accused have been identified as Prasad Santosh Chowale (26) who has a puncture repair shop in Bhiwandi and Kiran Bhaktya Konda (27) a mason.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Abhitash Singh

Thane: The Bhiwandi police arrested two persons and seized 41 kg of ganja worth ₹8.30 lakh from a car at Rajnoli junction in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district on Saturday. 

Police swoops down on drug peddlars

Bhiwandi police station Senior Inspector Sachin Gaikwad said, "Our police team received a tip-off from an informer. Accordingly, we laid a trap and intercepted a car in which two persons were travelling on Saturday evening at Rajnoli junction in the Bhiwandi area. The team seized ganja worth ₹ 8.30 lakh from the car and arrested two persons. Two mobile phones were seized besides a car."

The arrests

"The accused have been identified as Prasad Santosh Chowale (26) who has a puncture repair shop in Bhiwandi and Kiran Bhaktya Konda (27) a mason. A case has been registered against both under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. We are further investigating the case and trying to find out from where the accused sourced the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it," Gaikwad added.

Read Also
Ujjain: 22.75 kg ganja recovered from car
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha organises rally over land rights

Palghar: Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha organises rally over land rights

Thane: Bhiwandi police nabs two for smuggling ganja; contraband confiscated

Thane: Bhiwandi police nabs two for smuggling ganja; contraband confiscated

'From commissioner to...': Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Devendra Fadnavis, calls him 'most...

'From commissioner to...': Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Devendra Fadnavis, calls him 'most...

Mira Bhayandar: Builder booked for failing to transfer land in housing society's name

Mira Bhayandar: Builder booked for failing to transfer land in housing society's name

Author and chef Deepa Suhas Awchat honoured by Maharashtra Governor for 'promoting Goan cuisine &...

Author and chef Deepa Suhas Awchat honoured by Maharashtra Governor for 'promoting Goan cuisine &...