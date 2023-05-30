Thane: Bhiwandi police nabs two for smuggling ganja; contraband confiscated

Representative image | Abhitash Singh

Thane: The Bhiwandi police arrested two persons and seized 41 kg of ganja worth ₹8.30 lakh from a car at Rajnoli junction in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district on Saturday.

Police swoops down on drug peddlars

Bhiwandi police station Senior Inspector Sachin Gaikwad said, "Our police team received a tip-off from an informer. Accordingly, we laid a trap and intercepted a car in which two persons were travelling on Saturday evening at Rajnoli junction in the Bhiwandi area. The team seized ganja worth ₹ 8.30 lakh from the car and arrested two persons. Two mobile phones were seized besides a car."

The arrests

"The accused have been identified as Prasad Santosh Chowale (26) who has a puncture repair shop in Bhiwandi and Kiran Bhaktya Konda (27) a mason. A case has been registered against both under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. We are further investigating the case and trying to find out from where the accused sourced the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it," Gaikwad added.