Ujjain: 22.75 kg ganja recovered from car

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On receiving information on smack smuggling from a car, the police who went to raid did not find smack but found the car full of ganja. Four people including father-son have been accused in the case. 22.75 kg of ganja has been recovered from the car. Notorious crook Deepak Rai is among the arrested accused. He has been caught in the past and also accused of smuggling ganja. The police have taken the accused on remand for two days.

Police had received information that drugs were being smuggled from a car (MP13 CD 3725) going towards Agar. The police team chased and stopped the car at Khilchipur Pulia and searched it and found a packet of ganja in it. It turned out to be 22 kg 75 grams. Badrilal Bhabar, Rakesh Bhabar Deepak, Abhishek Anjana were taken into custody in the car. Badrilal and Rakesh are father and son and are residents of Ratlam. While Deepak Rai is a resident of Mohnagar and Abhishek Anjana is a resident of Tirupati Extension of Ujjain.