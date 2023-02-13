Ujjain: Elderly couples’ body found under suspicious condition

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The body of an elderly couple was found under suspicious circumstances in Lekoda village, here on Monday. The woman had three sharp-edged weapon wounds in her abdomen. It is feared that the woman and her husband have been murdered. The doctors who conducted post-mortem also considered the death as suspicious. However, the police fear electrocution as the reason for the death of the husband and wife.

Mohanlal (68) and his 65-year-old wife Manubai, residents of Lekoda, lived alone. Both had opened a grocery store in the next part of the house. They have an adopted nephew, who works in Bangaluru. Both husband and wife lived alone in Lekoda. On Monday morning the bodies of both of them were found under suspicious circumstances. The woman’s body was covered in blood, while the old man’s body was lying on the other side. Police say that while boiling milk on induction, the woman got electrocuted and while trying to save her, Mohanlal got electrocuted too.

Manubai’s kitchen is on the first floor and is open from both sides. Anyone can come and go in the house through the roof. Manubai had three sharp weapon wounds in her abdomen and this is making the whole incident suspicious. It is said that Mohanlal and Manubai were religious and had donated their land for social service. At present, he has two bighas of land and a house and it is feared that the incident was carried out because of this.

However, the police are working on other theory. Chintaman police station ASI Radheshyam Bhambar said that the elderly couple died due to electrocution. The doctors who performed the PM have considered the death as suspicious.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)