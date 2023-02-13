Ujjain: Residents take to streets against trenching ground on MR-5 Road

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dozens of residents reached the trenching ground along MR-5 Road here on Sunday demanding the removal of the dumping ground from the residential area. Men and women gathered and protested demanding removal of the trenching ground. People of 13 residential colonies located on MR-5 Road have started a mass movement to shift the trenching ground by forming a Sangharsh Samiti. On Monday, the residents will give a memorandum to the district magistrate, demanding the removal of the landfill. During the protest, Congress leader Vivek Yadav said that for the first time when he met some of the residents, he came to know that people of 13 residential colonies were having a hard time because of the trenching ground.

Because of the stench emanating from the trenching ground, the people here are complaining of asthma and other health issues, said the Congress leader. When the information was taken out in the interest of the people, it came to fore that the government and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation administration have forcibly occupied and made a trenching ground in the residential area and even as this land belongs to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation Employees Housing Committee, said Yadav.

The High Court has also ordered the removal of the trenching ground, but the officers are not following the order. Following this, a contempt petition has also been filed by Vivek Yadav in the High Court of Indore, he added. Mayor Ujjain has also been made a party along with all the responsible officers. The petition has been registered and soon the notification will be issued, said Yadav.

