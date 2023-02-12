Ujjain: Shiv Navratri celebrations in full swing at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees on Sunday reached Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers on the third day of the ongoing 'Shiv Navratri' festival.

On the third day of the festival, baba Mahakal is adorned in the form of 'Ghatatop', while Sheshnag is decorated with special makeup on the second day.

"On the second day of nine-day long Shiv Navratri festival, Baba Mahakal is decorated along with Sheshnag Shringar looking like a bridegroom. The marriage ceremony is being celebrated in the court of Mahakal," Ashish Sharma, a priest at the temple said.

Detailing about the festival, the priest said, "Shiva Navratri festival is celebrated with great pomp in Ujjain. Baba Mahakal is decorated in different forms for nine days and the main purpose of this decoration is to prepare 'Baba' as a bridegroom. The way the groom's makeup is done before marriage, special rituals are performed and Baba Mahakal is decorated."

"After adorning Baba Mahakal, evening aarti is performed, with prayers for everyone's wellbeing," added Sharma.

Mahashivratri most auspicious out of 12 Shivratris observed in every year

It is believed that while there is a Shivratri every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, the Maha Shivratri takes place once a year, in February or March, when winter comes to an end and spring and summer begin.

Out of the 12 Shivratris observed in every year, Maha Shivratri is considered auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the masculine and feminine energies that keep the world in balance.

'Shiv' and 'Shakti' embodiment of love

"'Shiva' and 'Shakti' are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness," temple priests pointed out.

It is believed that those who perform puja, fast, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva are blessed with good luck. Many people also believe that Maha Shivratri fast reminds devotees that pride, ego and falsehood lead to downfall only.

