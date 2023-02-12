Madhya Pradesh: 21 lakh earthen lamps to be lit in Ujjain on Mahashivratri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said ‘Maha Shivratri’ would be celebrated like Diwali in Ujjain on February 18. The residents of Ujjain would express their devotion towards ‘Mahakal’ by lighting 21 lakh earthen lamps which would be a record in itself.

He was reviewing the campaign to lit 21 lakh earthen lamps on Maha Shivratri in Ujjain at Samatav Bhawan situated at CM House on Saturday.

It was informed that ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam 2023’ name has been given to ‘Maha Shivratri Deepotsava’. A Guinness World Record would be made by lighting 21 lakh earthen lamps. In the year 2022, more than 11.71 lakh earthen lamps were lit on Mahashivratri in Ujjain and it was a world record. After this, 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya on Diwali in 2022 and it was a new world record.

The plan of lighting 21 lakh earthen lamps would be based on zero waste principle. The earthen lamps would be lit on the banks of Kshipra River, various temples, all business establishments and every house of Ujjain.

There is plan to lit 3.10 lakh earthen lamps at Kedareshwar Ghat, 1. 75 lakh at Sunhari Ghat, 4.50 lakh at Dutt Akhada, etc. Likewise, 2.50 lakh earthen lamps would be lit from Ram Ghat till Bambai Dharmshala, 3.75 lakh from Bambai Dharamshala till Narsingh Temple, 4.75 lakh from Bhuki Mata Mandir till Mali Ghat.

People are being connected with the campaign through the medium of hashtag ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’. Earthen lamps would be also lit at all main temples of Ujjain city including Mahakaleshwar, Mangalnath, Kal Bhairav, Gadkalika, Sidhvat, Harsiddhi, Chintaman Ganesh, etc.

