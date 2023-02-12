Bhopal: Arrest warrant against Congress leader Guddu

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Picture for representation
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Saturday issued arrest warrant for former Member of Parliament of Prem Chand Guddu and his wife Asha Borasi in connection with defamation case.

In 2022, Guddu got news published in a section of Press in Bhopal that Indore-based trader Raman Vir Singh Arora and his mother Ravindra Kaur were on the run and police were trying to locate them. The news was published along with their photographs. Arora had filed defamation case against Prem Chand Guddu in Bhopal court.

Advocate Yahwar Khan who appeared on behalf of petitioners said, “Aroras run businesses in Indore and Bhopal. They filed defamation against Prem Chand Guddu in Bhopal court, which issued arrest warrant. Warrant has been sent to Indore Commissioner of Police.”

