Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior IAS officer treats orphans at a lavish hotel on daughter's wedding, netizens sing praises

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): IAS officer and Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal won our hearts when he treated hundreds of orphans at a lavish hotel on the occasion of his daughter's wedding on Friday afternoon. He, along with his wife, served the food to the destitute to make sure nobody gets up empty stomach.

The pictures of him feeding the destitute went viral on social media.

The pre-wedding events were taking place from the past few days. Kanyal invited more than hundred destitute people for lunch to a hotel located in the City Centre of Gwalior. He also gifted shawls to his new guests, who resides at city's Swarg Sadan.

His daughter got married on Friday evening.

The netizens are pouring in praises for Kanyal for his great deed.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Man murders wife suspecting her affair with another person in Gwalior

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)