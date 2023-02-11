e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior IAS officer treats orphans at a lavish hotel on daughter's wedding, netizens sing praises

The pictures of him feeding the orphans went viral on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): IAS officer and Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal won our hearts when he treated hundreds of orphans at a lavish hotel on the occasion of his daughter's wedding on Friday afternoon. He, along with his wife, served the food to the destitute to make sure nobody gets up empty stomach.

The pictures of him feeding the destitute went viral on social media.

The pre-wedding events were taking place from the past few days. Kanyal invited more than hundred destitute people for lunch to a hotel located in the City Centre of Gwalior. He also gifted shawls to his new guests, who resides at city's Swarg Sadan.

His daughter got married on Friday evening.

The netizens are pouring in praises for Kanyal for his great deed.

article-image

