Madhya Pradesh: Man murders wife suspecting her affair with another person in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man battered his wife to death suspecting that she had an extramarital relationship, the police said on Friday.

The accused, Awdhesh Swarna, a resident of Kishan Bagh Bahodapur, drives an auto-rickshaw. He reached home in a drunken state on Thursday night and beat his wife to death.

After polishing off his wife Sonam, Awdhesh sat beside her body and cried. He then went to the police station and related the story, saying she was not loyal to him.

Awdhesh, who fell in love with Sonam, a resident of Jhansi, married her in 2018.

He suspected that his wife had an affair with another person and both of them often fought over the issue.

On Thursday night, Awdhesh beat up Sonam with a stick and killed her.

Bridegroom demands bike, leaves wedding venue

A bridegroom reached the wedding venue with his relatives and a band party. But as soon as the bridegroom reached the Mandap (a platform where the wedding ceremony takes place), the man said he would marry only if he got a motorbike in dowry. His demand shocked the bride and her family members.

The family members of the girl tried to pacify him, but the man left the wedding venue along with his relatives.

Immediately after the incident, the family members of the girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the bridegroom and his family members.

The brother of the girl Rakesh, a resident of Shiv Nagar Ghosipura, said that he had fixed his sister’s wedding with Monu Kushwaha, a resident of Taraganj.

On February 8, Monu reached the wedding venue with his relatives, he demanded a motorbike from the girl’s family as dowry, Rakesh said, adding that the bridegroom also beat up his relatives and left the place.