Madhya Pradesh: Woman consumes insecticide mistakenly, dies during treatment in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old ailing woman mistakenly consumed insecticide, thinking of it to be a cough syrup in a village in Gwalior on January 6, the police said.

The police added that the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died on Tuesday, a month after undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Chandrapura village of Gwalior on January 6. Maharajpura police station house officer (SHO), Pankaj Tyagi said that the girl who died has been identified as Khushi Parihar (19), who was suffering from cough and cold. On the night of January 6, she allegedly consumed insecticide which was filled inside a cough syrup bottle.

When her condition began deteriorating, her parents rushed her to the hospital, from where she was referred to the Jaya Arogya hospital in Gwalior. Her body was referred for post-mortem after her death, while the police have registered a case.

The matter is further being probed, SHO Tyagi said.

