Madhya Pradesh: Bhagwat’s comment stirs Brahmins in Gwalior, case sought

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Offended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s alleged comment on Brahmins, the advocates from the community have sought a police case against him in Gwalior. They submitted an application to the Inderganj police station, accusing Bhagwat of promoting ‘religious intolerance’, on Wednesday evening.

Bhagwat was speaking on the 647th birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas in Mumbai, when he allegedly said, “the caste system was not created by god but by Brahmins.” This caused resentment among the lawyers of the community and they submitted an application to Gwalior’s Inderganj police station, seeking a case against him.

Advocates alleged that, “Bhagwat was promoting social disharmony for his political gains.” They, further, added that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief has committed a serious offence and should be punishable under the sections 153a, 153b, 295 and 507 of Indian Penal Code. They also accused Bhagwat of spreading ‘religious intolerance’.

The statement agitated the entire community. As a result, Brahmins raised slogans in the city, demanding an apology from the RSS chief.

