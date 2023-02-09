Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old raped and murdered in Gwalior

ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl aged 6 years was raped and murdered in the Karhiya area of Gwalior on Monday, the police said. The police added that the accused had hidden the girl’s body in the farm fields after committing the crime.

Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP), Jairaj Kuber said that a wedding ceremony had been organised in the area on Monday. When the wedding procession arrived, the 6-year-old girl went there, but did not return home till late night. Her parents grew anxious and approached the police. They suspected two persons of abducting their daughter, namely Sheru Jatav and Kaalu Jatav.

The police nabbed Sheru immediately, who kept on misleading the police by saying that Kaalu had abducted the girl. However, when he was strictly questioned on Tuesday, he confessed to raping the girl and killing her. He also told the police that he had hidden the girl’s body in the farm fields owned by another villager named Kamal Singh.

The police recovered the minor girl’s body and referred it for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the accused Sheru was taken into custody, ASP Kuber said.

