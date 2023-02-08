MP: Drunk neighbor rapes & kills 7-year-old girl in Gwalior, body found in farm

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Karhiya police station area police recovered a seven-year-old minor’s dead body from the farm Tuesday night, who was raped and killed by his neighbor on Monday night.

There was a wedding ceremony of Janved Shakya’s daughter on Monday, and while the marriage procession was passing through the village, seven-year-old minor came out to see it. Later, when minor didn’t return home late, her family members started finding her. Searching for whole night and day, family reached the Karhiya Police Station, where based on eyewitness statements that “the minor was seen with his neighbor last night”, police registered an FIR and started an investigation.

The accused revealed whole incident while in an inebriated state

During the investigation, police caught the accused in an inebriated state. The accused accepted his crime while interrogation and inform police along with minor’s family that the dead body of minor was there in his farm covered with bushes.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jairaj Kuber informed that after raping and killing the minor, accused threw her body in his farm.

