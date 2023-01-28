Mumbai: Police seize ₹10.5L worth ganja and MD drugs from Mazagaon; two arrested

Representative Image

The Azad maidan unit of the Anti-narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two drug peddlers from Mazagaon on Friday night and seized both ‘ganja’ and MD drugs worth more than ₹10.5 lakhs in their possession. The peddlers have been sent to police custody and further investigation is on.

Police apprehend two while patrolling

According to the police, while patrolling at night on Friday, the police noticed two men with suspicious behaviour in Mazagaon area. When the police got closer to them, they got nervous and started running away from the cops. They were nabbed after a chase.

The police conducted a thorough search on them and seized 1.2 kg of ‘ganja’ from one of the accused and 54 grams of MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy or meow meow, from the second accused.

1.25 kgs drugs seized from two

According to the police, a total of more than 1.25 kgs of drugs were seized which has a value of 10,60,000 rupees in the illicit market.

The police arrested both the accused and found several other criminal cases such as house theft, robbery, etc registered against them at Byculla police station. The police are also further investigating the source of the drugs. A case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)