Thane: 90 kg ganja seized by police in Badlapur; three apprehended

The police seized 90 kg of ganja from the three persons, who are residents of Badlapur town.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Thane crime branch unit's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) team with three men arrested after seizing 90 kg Ganja. | Abhitash Singh
Thane: The Thane crime branch unit's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) team succeeded in arresting three persons from Badlapur city in Thane district on Thursday January 5 at around 4:30 pm during the special check-up operation by the police. The police seized 90 kg of ganja from the three persons.

Police had received a tip-off

Sanjay Shinde, senior police inspector, Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Crime branch, Thane said, "We received a tip-off from our close sources that three persons will be coming down at Belpada Village near Badlapur city on Thursday, January 5 with around 110-120 kg ganja.  As per the information we formed a team and laid a trap near said location and intercepted a Innova car. During the operation we found 90 kg of ganja hidden under the trunk, bonnet, diccky and seat of Innova car."

Three Badlapur residents arrested

Shinde further added, "We have arrested three accused identified as Ravi Munnilal Jaiswal (35), Hasoon Qayyum Khan (25) and Mohammad Shadam Riaz (27) all the residents of Badlapur. We have seized around 90 kg of ganja worth Rs 9 Lakh and also mobile and cars. The total amount seized from all the three accused is Rs 17 lakh.We have registered a case against all the three accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway."

