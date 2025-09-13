Maharashtra News: Political Row Erupts Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match; UBT Protests, BJP Counters | X - @OfficeofUT

The upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup, scheduled for Sunday, September 14, in Dubai, has sparked a major political controversy in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, has strongly opposed India’s participation, citing the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed.

Uddhav Questions Modi’s Stand

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks that “blood and water cannot flow together.” He said, “Blood has been spilled now and yet cricket is being played?” Addressing district chiefs from Vidarbha and Marathwada at his Bandra residence ‘Matoshree,’ Thackeray directed party workers to stage aggressive protests on match day.

Aaditya Thackeray Slams BCCI

Meanwhile, UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BCCI through social media. Calling the cricket board’s decision “not just anti-national, but anti-human,” he wrote, “Playing with Pakistan, from where the terrorists who massacred Indians in Pahalgam came, for money is absolute shamelessness. Pakistan even boycotted the Asia Cup Hockey in India. What is worse is the silence of the Union Government.”

BJP Counters UBT’s Charges

The issue has taken a sharp political turn, with Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar slamming the UBT’s stand. “Our position has always been that India will not tour Pakistan, nor will Pakistan tour India. But in international tournaments, the Indian team cannot refuse to participate. What sort of stand is this? It is not appropriate,” Shelar said on Friday.

Bal Thackeray Reference

Taking a dig at Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, Shelar reminded them that Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad was once hosted at the residence of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. “Those who oppose India’s participation now should remember that Balasaheb had invited Miandad to his home,” he remarked.

