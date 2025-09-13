Thane: 22-Year-Old Woman Assaults Employer At His Store Over Harassment; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A 22-year-old woman allegedly harassed by her employer thrashed him at his store in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting the police to intervene in the matter, police said on Saturday.

The police are probing the incident that occurred in the Kalyan East area on Thursday evening, but no case has been registered, an official said.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the woman can be seen thrashing the 55-year-old shopkeeper with a slipper at his clothing store.

The woman has alleged that her employer harassed her by sending obscene text messages on her mobile phone.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman, accompanied by her mother, reached the shop on Thursday afternoon and confronted her employer about the obscene messages and continued harassment and demanded an apology.

A crowd gathered around the shop, and the woman assaulted him.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)