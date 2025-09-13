IRCTC West Zone Hosts Health Check-up And Blood Donation Camp In Mumbai |

Reinforcing its commitment to employee welfare and community service, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), West Zone, Mumbai, organised a Health Check-up and Blood Donation Camp at its zonal office on September 11, 2025.

Collaboration with MGM Hospital

The initiative was conducted in collaboration with MGM New Bombay Hospital, Vashi, a reputed healthcare institution known for its community health programmes and voluntary blood donation drives.

Strong Participation by Employees

A total of 74 employees participated in the health check-up camp, availing essential medical screening services.

Inspiring Examples of Service

Further, 31 employees volunteered to donate blood, including Umesh Naidu, Joint General Manager (Catering), and Subhash Nair, Manager (Tourism), who set an inspiring example of social responsibility.

Team Effort Behind Success

The successful organisation of the camp was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Nagesh Choudhary and his team, who extended wholehearted support to ensure smooth execution.

Focus on Workplace and Society

This initiative highlights IRCTC’s continuous efforts to foster a healthier workplace while contributing meaningfully to community health and social welfare.