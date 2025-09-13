 IRCTC West Zone Hosts Health Check-up And Blood Donation Camp In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIRCTC West Zone Hosts Health Check-up And Blood Donation Camp In Mumbai

IRCTC West Zone Hosts Health Check-up And Blood Donation Camp In Mumbai

The initiative was conducted in collaboration with MGM New Bombay Hospital, Vashi, a reputed healthcare institution known for its community health programmes and voluntary blood donation drives.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
IRCTC West Zone Hosts Health Check-up And Blood Donation Camp In Mumbai |

Reinforcing its commitment to employee welfare and community service, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), West Zone, Mumbai, organised a Health Check-up and Blood Donation Camp at its zonal office on September 11, 2025.

Collaboration with MGM Hospital

The initiative was conducted in collaboration with MGM New Bombay Hospital, Vashi, a reputed healthcare institution known for its community health programmes and voluntary blood donation drives.

Strong Participation by Employees

FPJ Shorts
Thane Court Bars Civic Officials from Demolishing Portuguese-Era Church Ruins
Thane Court Bars Civic Officials from Demolishing Portuguese-Era Church Ruins
Maharashtra Govt To Open 75 Free Public Libraries At MSRTC Bus Stations To Mark PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
Maharashtra Govt To Open 75 Free Public Libraries At MSRTC Bus Stations To Mark PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient’s Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost
MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient’s Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost
Mumbai News: BEST Deploys 374 Extra Bus Services For Mount Mary Fair In Bandra
Mumbai News: BEST Deploys 374 Extra Bus Services For Mount Mary Fair In Bandra

A total of 74 employees participated in the health check-up camp, availing essential medical screening services.

Inspiring Examples of Service

Further, 31 employees volunteered to donate blood, including Umesh Naidu, Joint General Manager (Catering), and Subhash Nair, Manager (Tourism), who set an inspiring example of social responsibility.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Chandivali Citizens' Association To Mark BMC’s Unkept Road Promise With 'Jhoot Bolo'...
article-image

Team Effort Behind Success

The successful organisation of the camp was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Nagesh Choudhary and his team, who extended wholehearted support to ensure smooth execution.

Focus on Workplace and Society

This initiative highlights IRCTC’s continuous efforts to foster a healthier workplace while contributing meaningfully to community health and social welfare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Court Bars Civic Officials from Demolishing Portuguese-Era Church Ruins

Thane Court Bars Civic Officials from Demolishing Portuguese-Era Church Ruins

Maharashtra Govt To Open 75 Free Public Libraries At MSRTC Bus Stations To Mark PM Modi’s 75th...

Maharashtra Govt To Open 75 Free Public Libraries At MSRTC Bus Stations To Mark PM Modi’s 75th...

MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient’s Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost

MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient’s Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost

Mumbai News: BEST Deploys 374 Extra Bus Services For Mount Mary Fair In Bandra

Mumbai News: BEST Deploys 374 Extra Bus Services For Mount Mary Fair In Bandra

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Job Racket; Mastermind Arrested, Public Urged To Come Forward

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Job Racket; Mastermind Arrested, Public Urged To Come Forward