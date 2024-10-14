Dussehra 2024: Mumbai Sees 22% Spike In Vehicle Registrations As Commuters Shift From Crowded Local Trains And Buses

Representative Image

The ongoing congestion in local trains and rush in BEST buses has prompted a significant shift among commuters in Mumbai, leading to a notable increase in vehicle purchases.

This Dussehra, approximately 8,413 vehicles including cars, bikes, scooters, and taxis and goods carriers and other vehicles were registered in the three RTO offices of Mumbai including Mumbai Central, Wadala and Andheri, marking an increase of over 1,500 compared to the 6,902 vehicles registered last year during the Navratri and Dussehra period. How data from the Borivali RTO was not available at the time of going to the press.

The preference for two-wheelers is particularly evident, as the festive season traditionally encourages the purchase of valuable items, including vehicles.

From October 3 to 12, a total of around 7,111 vehicles were registered across the Mumbai Central, Wadala, and Andheri RTOs, with 4,902 being two-wheelers and 2,209 four-wheelers.During the recent Navratri and Dussehra celebrations, vehicle registrations surged across several RTOs in Mumbai. At Mumbai Central RTO, a total of 1,921 two-wheelers and 823 four-wheelers were registered.

Wadala RTO recorded 1,510 two-wheelers and 654 four-wheelers, while Andheri RTO saw 1,471 two-wheelers and 732 four-wheelers registered.Although data from Borivali RTO was unavailable at the time of reporting, other nearby regions also experienced positive trends.

Panvel RTO registered nearly 2,500 new vehicles, and Thane RTO saw over 4,500 new registrations, reflecting a robust demand for vehicles during this festive season.

The rise in vehicle ownership is attributed to the ongoing difficulties faced by commuters using the crowded local train system. "As people seek more comfortable and flexible modes of transportation, the demand for personal vehicles continues to grow, particularly during festive seasons when purchases are considered auspicious" said a transport expert.