 Mumbai: Inter-Religious 'Peace Conference' At St Joseph's High School In Wadala Promotes Harmony Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti
A lamp was lit at the school hall by principal Rev. Fr. Solomon Rapol, supervisor Nagaprabha Billuru, senior teacher Seema D'Souza and the guest speakers. The programme themed on peace started with the reading and recitation of relevant verses from various scriptures, including Bhagavad Gita, The Holy Bible, Quran Kareem, and Agam (the sacred book of Jains).

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Lamp lit at the 'Peace Conference' symbolises hope and unity among diverse faiths at St. Joseph's High School, Wadala | File Photo

Mumbai: On Tuesday, a 'Peace Conference' was held at the St. Joseph's High School in Wadala West, Mumbai. The event was addressed by knowledgeable speakers representing four religions - Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Jainism.

A lamp was lit at the school hall by principal Rev. Fr. Solomon Rapol, supervisor Nagaprabha Billuru, senior teacher Seema D'Souza and the guest speakers. The programme themed on peace started with the reading and recitation of relevant verses from various scriptures, including Bhagavad Gita, The Holy Bible, Quran Kareem, and Agam (the sacred book of Jains).

Students participate in a 'Peace Conference' at St. Joseph's High School in Wadala, promoting harmony and tolerance through inter-religious dialogue

Students participate in a 'Peace Conference' at St. Joseph's High School in Wadala, promoting harmony and tolerance through inter-religious dialogue | File Photo

Revered Father Solomon Rapol, Kirtankar Appa Saheb Kage, Islamic lecturer Prof. Mufti Bilal Khan, and ardent Jain follower Forum Devang Shah spoke about peace while referring to the holy scriptures and associating it with daily life examples.

Rev Fr Solomon Ropol principal of St Joseph's High school wadala mentioned that peace begins with "me", while acknowledging "Every person as a messenger of peace." He mentioned inculcating virtues like love, kindness, forgiveness, and acceptance while remembering the lives and contributions of St. Don Bosco and Mother Teresa. He sang the hymn “Make me a channel of your peace” along with students.

Students dressed as Gandhi Ji, Mother Teresa

Students dressed as Gandhi Ji, Mother Teresa | File Photo

Kage then addressed the gathering and put forth his opinion that “Hinduism isn’t only a religion, but a way of life that promotes peace.” He also presented the lyrics of the "Jethe Prem Daya Shanti Tethe Devachi Vasthi" Bhakti Geet during his address.

Later, Prof. Khan recollected popular songs like ‘Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna’ and ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara’ to reflect on the theme of the conference. He suggested the term “Islam” symbolises “peace” in itself.

As the session went forward, Shah connected with students emphasizing how peace comes from within and said, “It is important to focus on the peace of mind, body, and soul.” She further suggested the attitude of forgiveness would drive peace into people’s lives.

Students seen tying peace bands

Students seen tying peace bands | File Photo

The celebration was carried out ahead of Gandhi Jayanti and the International day of Non Violence. Sharing about the thought behind holding this peace conference for school students, the principal said, "The objective of this inter-religious conclave is to bring harmony in the thought process of children and promote religious tolerance and non violence." "Children are our future. Change in children will lead to change in the family and community and bring peace in the world," he noted.

article-image

It was carried out for about two hours, where young students of the school were taught about the importance of peace and made to reflect on it. Some students were dressed up as renowned peace makers to promote the message of peace at the conference. The event concluded with students tying peace bands to each other and taking a peace pledge.

