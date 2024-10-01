Mumbai Accident: Girl Student, On Way To School With Father Killed After Dumper Hits Bike On Goregaon's Film City Road

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A tragic accident occurred on Film City Road in Mumbai's Goregaon on Tuesday morning, claiming the life of a young schoolgirl. The incident took place near Oberoi Mall, where the girl was on her way to school with her father. She was struck by a dumper and died on the spot.

According to reports, police quickly arrived at the scene, arrested the dumper driver and initiated an investigation into the accident.

Another Hit-And-Run Reported Recently

In another tragic hit-and-run case, a 39-year-old plumber, Sunil Khandu Palke, tragically lost his life on Sunday morning after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Sindhi Colony in Chembur. The Chunabhatti police are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas in an effort to identify both the vehicle and the driver involved in the incident.

Palke, a resident of the SRA Co-operative Society in Lal Dongar, Chembur, reportedly lived with his wife Deepali, their son, and his mother. According to the police, Palke had spoken to his wife at around 1:30 am on Sunday, informing her that he was on his way home.

However, after that call, he stopped answering his phone. By 6:30 am, when Palke had still not returned, his son tried calling him again. This time, a police officer answered and informed him that his father had met with an accident and had been taken to Sion Hospital.

Case Filed Against Unknown Car Driver

Despite receiving medical treatment, Palke succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The police have since filed a case against the owner of the unidentified vehicle under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.