Mumbai Accident: Dashcam Video Shows High-Speed Crash At Marine Drive As 2-Wheeler Dashes Into Hyundai Creta After Jumping Red Signal |

Mumbai: A high speed crash took place at Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday afternoon where a speeding two-wheeler dashed into a Hyundai Creta car before crashing into a barricade. The accident was caught on the dashcam of a car waiting at a signal nearby. The video clip, which has surfaced on the internet shows the exact moments of the crash.

Viral Video Shows Exact Moments Of High-Speed Crash

In the viral video, one can see the speeding two-wheeler caught in the rear view camera of the car. The two-wheeler rider can be seen going past the car in high speed. The rider then can be seen jumping the red signal in the following clip.

Today witnessed a horrible accident at Marin Driving. Dialled 100 updated the call center & received a call back from some cop asking for exact location and asking if ambulance was needed. Couple was saved due to barricades @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice white car is 100% innocent pic.twitter.com/acaMlr0Imj — Suyog Vyawahare (@suyogvyawahare) September 29, 2024

However, some cars were coming from the right side, as seen in the car's front camera. The rider, in an attempt to avoid a collision, tried to steer the two-wheeler away. Unfortunately, he dashed into a Hyundai Creta and later crashed into a barricade. Bystanders rushed to the spot to rescue the individuals involved in the crash.

As seen in the video, the two-wheeler rider had a pillion rider with him, probably a girl. There are no confirmed reports on the condition of the individuals involved in the crash as of now. However, as per the footage, it can be seen that the couple was saved by the barricades before they could smash into a wall or go sliding on the concrete road.

67-Year-Old Killed In Wrong-Side Collision On WEH

In another recent accident, a 67-year-old man, Anwar Mithani, was killed in a tragic accident while riding pillion with his son, Yash, when a motorcyclist driving on the wrong side collided with their two-wheeler. The incident occurred on the night of September 19 on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. The accused, Aniket Jadhav, 24, fled the scene immediately after the collision but was arrested by the police four days later.