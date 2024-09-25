Mumbai: 67-Year-Old Killed In Wrong-Side Collision On WEH; 16-Yr-Old Dies In Separate Accident After His Electric Scooty Skids At Palm Beach Road

Tragic accidents in Mumbai claim the lives of a 67-year-old and a 16-year-old in separate incidents | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 67-year-old man, riding pillion with his son, was killed when a motorcyclist, who was allegedly driving on the wrong side, collided with their two-wheeler. The accused, Aniket Jadhav, 24, from Borivali had fled the scene and was arrested four days later, said the cops.

According to the Kasturba police's report, the deceased, Anwar Mithani, who lived in Magathane, ran a shoe shop at Carter Road no 7, Borivali East. On September 19, he and his son, Yash, were returning home on their two-wheeler after closing their shop. Around 11.20pm, they approached the southbound lane of the Western Express Highway. They met a head-on collision with another two-wheeler coming from the wrong direction. Jadhav had fled without providing help, the report added.

The sexagenarian sustained injuries to his right leg, head, face and fingers. He was bleeding heavily. Yash also suffered injuries to his hands and legs. Bystanders assisted the latter in transporting his father to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West. The doctor began treatment, but Mithani was pronounced dead around 11.30am the next day.

The police succeeded in tracing Jadhav and filed an FIR against him under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (act endangering life), and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

In another fatal mishap reported from Navi Mumbai, a 16-year-old boy was killed after his electric scooty skidded, while he was returning home. The incident took place at Palm Beach Road when the deceased, Shivam Patil, and his friend Sahil Bavliya, 16, were going towards Nerul from Sanpada. Both of them are Nerul residents.

In the evening, the duo went to Karate classes in Seawoods. Subsequently, they decided to go to Sanpada to munch on some snacks. Around 8 pm, both of them were heading back home via Palm Beach Road.

“Patil was riding an electric scooty that belonged to his father. He was not wearing any helmet. While they were heading back, it had rained slightly due to which the road was wet and their bike skidded,” said Police Sub-Inspector Amol Munde from the Sanpada police station.

Patil fell off the scooty and his head struck on the metallic road barricade, causing serious injuries. He was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities. Bavliya sustained a fracture on hand apart from abrasions. He is undergoing treatment at Vashi municipal hospital, Munde added.

Patil, a class 10th student, has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.