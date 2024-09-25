 Mumbai Drunk-Drive Case: Ghatkopar Businessman's Son Arrested For Culpable Homicide After Fatal Accident Involving Dentist
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Drunk-Drive Case: Ghatkopar Businessman's Son Arrested For Culpable Homicide After Fatal Accident Involving Dentist

Mumbai Drunk-Drive Case: Ghatkopar Businessman's Son Arrested For Culpable Homicide After Fatal Accident Involving Dentist

According to the police, the deceased victim, 26-year-old dentist Vibhuti Khatri, was a passenger in the car at the time of the accident. Khatri, along with the accused, identified as Patel, and Patel’s cousin Ishan Patel were returning home from Ghatkopar when the incident occurred.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 04:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have arrested 26-year-old Vishak Harilal Patel, son of a Ghatkopar-based businessman, in connection with a drunk driving case that led to a fatal accident on August 25.

According to the police, the deceased victim, 26-year-old dentist Vibhuti Khatri, was a passenger in the car at the time of the accident. Khatri, along with the accused, identified as Patel, and Patel’s cousin Ishan Patel were returning home from Ghatkopar when the incident occurred. At the time, Patel was reportedly driving the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The car was originally a chauffeur-driven vehicle, but the accused insisted on driving himself despite being intoxicated, ignoring the pleas of his friends to refrain from doing so. After leaving Ghatkopar, the trio first travelled to Powai to drop off Ishan Patel before continuing to drop off Khatri. However, while on the expressway at Vikhroli, Patel's speeding car collided with another vehicle. The impact damaged the left side of the car where Khatri was seated, resulting in critical injuries to her. Locals in the vicinity quickly alerted emergency services, who transported Khatri to a hospital. In contrast, Patel escaped with only minor injuries.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Unveils New Urban Park Along Mithi River in Marol to Enhance Green Spaces, Launches...
article-image

Police stated that blood samples from Patel were collected after an FIR was registered against him, and these samples were sent for chemical analysis. Since all the charges filed against Patel in the FIR were bailable at the time Khatri was alive until August 30 he was not arrested.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Sessions Court Asks Magistrate To Reconsider Plea Against Ex-BMC Chief
Mumbai: Sessions Court Asks Magistrate To Reconsider Plea Against Ex-BMC Chief
Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene, Mumbai University Senate Votes After 2 Years
Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene, Mumbai University Senate Votes After 2 Years
Bombay HC To Ask State To Pay Additional ₹25,000 For Making Incorrect Statement In Sexual Assault Case
Bombay HC To Ask State To Pay Additional ₹25,000 For Making Incorrect Statement In Sexual Assault Case
Mumbai Drunk-Drive Case: Ghatkopar Businessman's Son Arrested For Culpable Homicide After Fatal Accident Involving Dentist
Mumbai Drunk-Drive Case: Ghatkopar Businessman's Son Arrested For Culpable Homicide After Fatal Accident Involving Dentist
Read Also
Mumbai Fraud: 85-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1.24 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam
article-image

“We were waiting for the chemical analysis report to arrive on Saturday. The results indicated that Patel's blood alcohol content was 0.145% per millilitre, significantly higher than the permissible limit of 0.03%. Upon reviewing the reports, we invoked additional stringent sections in the FIR on a supplementary basis, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death with intent under Section 102 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Patel was arrested on Sunday and is currently in police custody,” said an official.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sessions Court Asks Magistrate To Reconsider Plea Against Ex-BMC Chief

Mumbai: Sessions Court Asks Magistrate To Reconsider Plea Against Ex-BMC Chief

Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene, Mumbai University Senate Votes After 2 Years

Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene, Mumbai University Senate Votes After 2 Years

Bombay HC To Ask State To Pay Additional ₹25,000 For Making Incorrect Statement In Sexual Assault...

Bombay HC To Ask State To Pay Additional ₹25,000 For Making Incorrect Statement In Sexual Assault...

Mumbai Drunk-Drive Case: Ghatkopar Businessman's Son Arrested For Culpable Homicide After Fatal...

Mumbai Drunk-Drive Case: Ghatkopar Businessman's Son Arrested For Culpable Homicide After Fatal...

Thane: Mumbra Man Arrested For Kidnapping Toddler After Mother Refuses To Continue Affair With Him

Thane: Mumbra Man Arrested For Kidnapping Toddler After Mother Refuses To Continue Affair With Him