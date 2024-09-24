Mumbai Fraud: 85-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1.24 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam

Digital Fraud/ Representative Image | Pexels

An 85-year-old man has fallen prey to digital arrest fraud and lost Rs 1.24 crore to scammers in a single day.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Manpada in Thane. On September 11, around 10 am, the victim received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Vijay Kumar claiming to be from the telecom department.

The caller further told the victim that his money generated through cheating had been found to be deposited in the victim's account and that he had been found to be involved in money laundering and an FIR has been lodged against him with Mumbai Crime Branch.

The caller also told the victim that a sim card had been procured on the victim's name from Ghatkopar which has been used for financial cheating. The scammer then gave a mobile number to the victim and asked him to contact that number.

The victim followed the instructions and the caller was answered by a woman who claimed to be police constable. The said woman then shared her identity details with the victim and then made a video call to the victim. She then asked the victim to share his Aadhar card details.

Later another person who claimed to be Hemraj claiming to be from Mumbai Crime Branch then spoke to the victim over WhatsApp call. The caller then told the victim that he had been found in money laundering and an arrest warrant had been issued against him.

The scammers then told the victim that if he wants to get out of this case and get a clean chit then he would have to transfer money in the bank account provided by them. The said money would be kept safe with RBI until the probe is over and once the probe is completed and if the victim's money is found to be clean then it would be returned back in his bank account.

The victim then in three online transactions, transferred Rs 1.24 crore in the bank accounts provided by the scammers. On September 13, the victim called the scammers and inquired about the money after which the scammers said that by 8 pm the money would be credited back in his account.

However, when the victim did not get his money back, he realised that he had been duped. He then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Sunday. A case has been registered by the police under sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.