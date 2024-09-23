Retired Official Of HCL Duped Of ₹2.5 Crores In Digital House Arrest Scam In Ujjain; Fraudsters Posed As Cops To Threaten Elderly Couple

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A retired official of Hindustan Copper Limited became a victim of ‘Digital House Arrest’ and was duped of ₹2.55 crores in Bhopal. The cyber crooks posed as police officers and threatened him of a fake pornography complaint.

The victim has been identified as Ravindra Kulkarni (76), retired officer from Hindustan Copper Limited, resident of Mangal Colony in Bhopal.

According to information, Ravindra Kulkarni received a call on September 10 and was told that a case of porn video has been registered against him in Tilak Nagar police station of Mumbai.

Kulkarni got upset by this and before he could mention it to anyone, he got another video call where the caller introduced him as SI Hemraj Koli from Andheri police station in Mumbai. He said, "Your name has appeared in a porn video with money laundering charges against you. You may face 3 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh and if you want to avoid the case, you have to transfer the money online.”

Threatened, Kulkarni transferred an amount of ₹ 2.55 crore from his and wife Anamika Kulkarni's bank account to the account of the accused through RTGS and IMPS between 11 and 13 September.

When elderly couple realised that they had become the victims of digital arrest on September 20, they went to the Madhav Nagar police station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered the case and started searching for the accused.