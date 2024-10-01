Mumbai: 39-Yr-Old Plumber Killed In Hit-And-Run In Chembur's Sindhi Colony | Representative Image

Mumbai: A tragic incident occurred in Chembur on Sunday morning, where a 39-year-old plumber, Sunil Khandu Palke, lost his life after being run over by an unidentified vehicle near Sindhi Colony. The Chunabhatti police are currently investigating the case and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

Palke Stopped Responding Calls Late Night

Palke, a resident of the SRA Co-operative Society in Lal Dongar, Chembur, reportedly lived with his wife Deepali, 37, their son and his mother. According to a Hindustan Times report quoting police, Palke had spoken to his wife around 1:30 am on Sunday, informing her that he was on his way home. However, after that call, he stopped responding to her calls.

By 6:30 am, when he still had not returned home, his son attempted to reach him again. This time, a police officer answered the call and informed the family that Palke had met with an accident and was rushed to Sion Hospital. Sadly, despite receiving treatment, Palke succumbed to his injuries.

The Chunabhatti police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle’s owner under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Another Hit-And-Run Reported Recently

This incident follows another tragic hit-and-run case that occurred recently on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar East. A 17-year-old boy lost his life on September 13 when an unknown car attempted to overtake his two-wheeler, causing him and his friend to fall.

The teenager sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Dahisar police also registered a case under similar sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.