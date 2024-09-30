Waterlogging, Inadequate Traffic Management & Heavy Vehicle Violations: Mumbai's Eastern Freeway Faces Severe Disruptions Amid Monsoon

Eastern Freeway | X

Mumbai: The Eastern Freeway, connecting South Mumbai to the eastern suburbs, has become a site of constant traffic issues amid the ongoing monsoon season. Motorists report regular waterlogging, inadequate traffic management, and violations by heavy vehicles that are supposed to be banned from the freeway.

Since the monsoon resumed on September 25, waterlogging has been reported daily, particularly near Bhakti Park, stretching towards Mysore Colony. The section extending to Chembur has been significantly affected, resulting in severe traffic disruptions. The situation worsens at night as reduced visibility due to heavy clouds adds to the dangers posed by the waterlogged freeway.

Motorists have turned to social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) to raise concerns about the deplorable conditions. The freeway, used by around 35,000 vehicles daily, is a crucial route for commuters traveling between the eastern suburbs, such as Ghatkopar and Chembur, and South Mumbai. On an average day, the journey takes about 20 minutes, but during heavy rains, travel time extends to over three hours.

“During the day, it's manageable. However, after dark, low visibility combined with waterlogging makes the situation far worse,” said Prashant Kadam, a regular commuter. Vasudev Kamath, another motorist, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the entry of heavy vehicles and two-wheelers — despite being banned — increases the risk of accidents.

Activist and transport expert Kamlakar Shenoy also raised concerns about two-wheelers using the freeway. “Two-wheelers aren't allowed, but they still use it, especially during heavy rains. The water splashes from vehicles can easily cause accidents,” Shenoy said.

When questioned about why the elevated freeway suffers from waterlogging, Shenoy blamed the poor engineering work. “The freeway’s engineering is substandard. It had issues since its inauguration in 2013, with portions of the structure collapsing within the first year. There is a lack of proper drainage, and the surface isn’t smooth, allowing water to accumulate,” he added. Shenoy further pointed out that the MMRDA has failed to conduct adequate inspections or address these ongoing issues.

In 2019, over 1,400 accidents were reported on the Eastern Freeway since its opening. Most incidents were attributed to speeding, lane violations, and poor infrastructure, with two-wheelers accounting for the majority of fatalities despite being prohibited from using the road.

Authorities like the BMC and MMRDA have been criticized for their "shoddy work" on major infrastructure projects. Shenoy compared the Eastern Freeway and other bridges in the city, such as those in Byculla and Chembur, to the JJ Bridge, which was constructed by a reputed multinational company. “The difference is that other bridges were built by contractors focused on profits rather than quality,” Shenoy remarked.