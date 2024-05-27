Mumbai Accident: Multiple Vehicle Pileup Near Wadala Disrupts South-Bound Traffic On Eastern Freeway; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: An accident involving multiple vehicles disrupted the traffic movement on the Eastern Freeway on Monday morning. The crash involving four cars took place near Wadala in the early hours, resulting in a massive traffic jam on the freeway from Wadala to Mazgaon. There are no reports of any casualties in the crash.

Video Shows Multiple Vehicle Pileup

A video of the crash has surfaced on the internet showing four cars dashed into each other bumper-to-bumper on the right side of the south-bound lane of the Eastern Freeway. An X user named Kalpit Kshatriya shared the video of the crash on his account and captioned it, "Massive jam on Freeway, due to an accident, 4 vehicles collided."

The accident reportedly also resulted in an oil spill on the road, further affecting the traffic. Other vehicles can be seen moving at a slow pace due to the crash.

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update

The Mumbai Traffic Police shared an update regarding the same on their official social media handle on X. "Traffic Movement is Slow At Wadala freeway Pole no 104 South bound Due to Accident and Oil spill On The road," said the Mumbai Traffic Police's post giving information about the accident and the traffic update.

Traffic Movement is Slow At Wadala freeway Pole no 104 South bound Due to Accident and Oil spill On The road.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 27, 2024

Cause Of The Crash Unknown

However, even after the update from the traffic department, there are no reports indicating to any casualties or injuries in the crash involving multiple vehicles. It is also yet to be ascertained that what caused the vehicle pileup on the freeway which led to a massive jam on the first day of the work week.