Eastern Railway Recruitment Cell Invites Applications for 3115 Apprenticeship Positions; Apply By October 23

The Eastern Railway Recruitment Cell in Kolkata has invited applications for positions in the apprenticeship program. This hiring campaign aims to ill 3115 positions across multiple departments. The application form has been made available at the official website at www.rrcer.org.

"Online Applications are invited from eligible candidates who are Indian Nationals for training in Workshops and Divisions of Eastern Railway as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, as amended from time to time. Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of applications would be entertained,"read the official notification.

The online link will be active on the RRC-ER official website starting at 11:00 on September 24, 2024, and it will stay active until 17:00 on October 23, 2024. As directed by this announcement, candidates have to click on the active link and complete their application forms.

Applications can be submitted until October 23 at 5:00 pm.

Educational Qualification

The candidate must hold a National Trade Certificate in the specified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT, as well as have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% of the possible points from a recognized Board.

Application fees

i. Application fees (non-refundable) is Rs.100/- (Rupees One hundred) only. However, No fee is to be paid by the SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

ii. The payment of fees will have to be made online through ‘Payment Gateway’ available with online Application Form while filling up the online Application Form. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidate. At times, there may be server issues because of huge rush, which may affect the online payment system. In such scenario, the candidate needs to login fresh and attempt again.

iii. During submission of online application, a registration number will be issued to each applicant; candidates are advised to reserve/note their Registration Number.

Documents to be uploaded

Scanned Photograph – Candidates are required to upload their good quality and contrast colour photograph, not more than 3 months old, at the space provided in the online Application Form. The scanned photo should be in the JPG/JPEG format and within the specified file size as mentioned in the Application Form. The photograph should be clear, without cap or sunglasses and should have defined edges. The candidates should also keep 10 copies of the same photograph for future purposes.

Scanned signature – Candidates are required to upload their full signature at the space provided in the online Application Form, which has to be in JPG/JPEG format and within the specified file size as mentioned in the Application Form. The application submitted without signature will be summarily rejected.

Standard 10th mark sheet - pdf format with specified file size as mentioned in the application form.

ITI Certificate from NCVT/SCVT - pdf format with specified file size as mentioned in the application form.

Community certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS - pdf format with specified file size as mentioned in the application form.

PwBD Certificate - pdf as applicable with specified file size as mentioned in the application form.