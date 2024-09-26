HSSC Primary Teacher 2024 Admit Card Now OUT; Check Major Updates In Exam Pattern

HSSC Primary Teacher 2024 | Representational pic

Admit cards for the written exam/skill test for the Primary Teacher (Mewat Cadre) examination have been made available by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). The HSSC PRT admit card is now available for download on the commission's official website, hssc.gov.in. There are 1,456 group C teacher positions for which a recruitment drive is being held.

The exam is set to take place on September 28 in the evening session, from 3:45 pm to 5:30 pm, according to the most recent notification.

How to download admit card?



By entering their login ID and password, candidates can download their admit cards.



-Visit hssc.gov.in.

-Go to the Notifications section.

Access the PRT post admit card notice.

-Inside is a link to download hall tickets. Crack it open.

-Put in your password and user ID.

-After logging in, download the admit card.

Exam Pattern

Every question on the test will be required to be answered. There will be two languages on the question paper: Hindi and English. As per the High Court order, the commission has decided to eliminate the socioeconomic mark's weight, and the written exam will now be worth 95 marks. Negative marks won't be given for incorrect responses. The test will consist of 100 questions, each worth 0.95 marks.



Candidates are required to respond to all questions; failure to mark any of the provided options will result in a 0.95 mark deduction. This implies that a candidate must select the fifth option when they are unsure of the answer to a question.



There will be an additional five minutes to mark the fifth option. There will be 105 minutes allotted for the paper.