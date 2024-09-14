Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 5600 Vacant Police Posts NOW!

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024 |

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is currently accepting online applications for direct hiring into the Police department for 5600 positions. Candidates must have passed the Group-C qualifying Common Eligibility Test (CET).

Three positions make up the total number of open positions: four thousand General Duty Male Constable positions, six hundred General Duty Female Officer positions, and one thousand Male Constable positions in India Reserve Battalions.

Candidates who are interested in participating in the recruitment process and who meet the eligibility requirements must register on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The deadline for registration is September 24, 2024.

Education Qualification for Categories

i) The applicant needs to have earned a passing grade in 10+2 from an accredited board or institution.

ii) Matriculation, with a subject in Sanskrit or Hindi.

iii) The candidate seeking a higher education will not receive any additional consideration.

Age range: 18 to 25 (on the first day of the month that applications are invited for the constable recruitment, that is, on January 9, 2024).

Pay Scale: Rs. 21700 (approx)

How To Apply?

Step 1: Start by visiting the official website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the link to the application.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in.

Step4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save for later

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely. The uploaded files have to be legitimate and reliable.

Physical Screening Test (PST)

In order to assess their physical stamina and fitness, candidates who pass the Physical Measurement Test must also appear in the Physical Screening Test (PST). It is the candidate's responsibility to ensure they are medically fit enough to take this test. Candidates who do not meet the requirements for the physical screening test will not be considered for further consideration. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will prepare the results of the physical screening test and post them on their official website.