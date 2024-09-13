Bihar Civil Court Announces Results for Court Reader-Deposition Writer Recruitment Exam 2024; 1024 Candidates Selected (Check Here)

Bihar Civil Court |

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2024: The results for the Court Reader-Deposition Writer recruitment exam have been released by the Bihar Civil Court. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at patna.dcourts.gov.in, the official website.

"In view of resolution of the ‘Centralised Selection & Appointment Committee’ dated 09.09.2024 duly approved by the Hon’ble Court, the list of 1024 (one thousand twenty-four) candidates prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the ‘Written Examination’, ‘Skill Test/CPT’ and ‘Interview', selected for appointment to the post of Court Reader-cumDeposition Writer in the Civil Courts of Bihar pursuant to Employment Notice no. 03/2022 with their place of posting is published," read the official notification.

Click here to check the results directly.

The court has made available the information of the 1024 chosen candidates in these results. The Bihar Civil Court has also made the cut-off marks by category available.

"The marks obtained by all the candidates in ‘Written Test’, ‘Skill Test/CPT', and ‘Interview’ will be published separately on the website of the Civil Courts of Patna. This is for information and communication to all concerned candidates," the official notification mentioned.

There are reportedly 1132 vacanbices in total available at the Bihar Civil Court.

How To Check Results?

To check and download the results from the official website, i.e., patna.dcourts.gov.in, candidates can follow the below steps as a reference.

Step 1: Go to the official website, patna.dcourts.gov.in

Step 2: Enter the required credentials to login

Step 3: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.