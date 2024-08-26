JOB ALERT! UPUMS Now Hiring For Non Teaching Group C Positions; Check How To Apply Here | File

The recruitment notification for non-teaching group C vacancies has been released by the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS). The posts that are up for grabs include senior administrative assistant, junior medical record officer, junior physiotherapist, junior occupational therapist and pharmacist Grade II.

On August 22, UPUMS published the formal notice for the hiring of non-teaching group C positions. Candidates who are interested can apply online at upums.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate's age range must be between 18 and 40 in order for them to be considered for posted positions. July 1, 2024 is the cutoff date for calculating age. Reserved candidates will be granted an age relaxation.

Number of positions available:

Senior Administrative Assistant - 30

Stenographer - 30

Junior Medical Record Officer - 3

Pharmacist Grade II - 10

Junior Physiotherapist - 5

Junior Occupational Therapist - 4

Application Fees

The final amount includes application fees and 18% GST. For Unreserved category (UR), OBC and EWS category the application fees stands at Rs 2360 inclusive of GST, while SC/ST, the fees is Rs 1416, inclusive of GST.

How to apply?

Candidates should follow the steps given below to apply for the position:

-Go to upums.ac.in, the official website.

-Select the careers option and browse the available positions by scrolling down.

-Select the "Application for Non Teaching Group C Vacancies" link.

-Click the Proceed button to take you to a new page.

-Obtain the registration number by completing the necessary information.

-Enter your registration number and password once more to log in and complete the remaining fields.

-Fill out the application, print it, and save it for later use.