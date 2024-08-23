ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 18 Assistant Professor Positions; Check Full Details Here

Representative Pic | File

A hiring campaign has been announced by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for the post of Assistant Professor across several departments. Interested and qualified candidates should visit the official ESIC website at https://esic.gov.in/ to apply for the position. The procedure of applying has already commenced. The application deadline is September 7.

The official notification that was released states that the chosen candidates will be paid Rs 67,700 per month in addition to the other allowances.



This recruitment campaign will fill eighteen roles in total. The Department of Anatomy, the Department of Physiology, the Department of Microbiology, and other departments released recruiting announcements for the role of Assistant Professor.

To avoid last-minute difficulty, candidates are urged to finish the application procedure well in advance of the deadline.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates who are interested in applying and who meet the eligibility requirements should not be older than 69 years old.



According to the official announcement, applicants for this recruitment procedure must hold a degree recognised by the department for which they are applying.

Application Fees



Applications from SC, ST, ESIC (Regular Employee), female, ex-servicemen from the armed forces, and PH are free of charge. Applicants from other categories will be required to pay a 500 rupee registration fee.