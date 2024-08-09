 ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 25 Tutor Posts In Medical Disciplines
ESIC has announced vacancies for the posts of tutor. The application can be submitted by visiting the official website of ESIC esic.gov.in. The deadline is August 14

Updated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
ESIC

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced a recruitment drive for 2024, offering promising opportunities for those interested in government jobs. The organization is seeking applications for the position of tutor in various medical disciplines.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 25 positions. The maximum age for candidates is 30 years, with age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. The application deadline is August 14. Interested individuals can apply by visiting ESIC's official website.

Positions and Vacancies:

-Anatomy: 4 posts

- Biochemistry: 3 posts

- Community Medicine: 2 posts

- FMT (Forensic Medicine & Toxicology): 2 posts

- Microbiology: 4 posts

- Pathology: 4 posts

- Pharmacology: 3 posts

- Physiology: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must meet the following requirements to apply:

- Educational Qualification: MBBS degree from a recognized university

- Experience: Completion of internship by the interview date

- Registration: Must be registered with NMC/MCI/State Medical Council

Application Fee:

SC, ST, PWD, Women, Ex-Servicemen, and PH categories applying for ESIC Recruitment 2024 are exempt from the application fee. Other candidates must pay a fee of Rs 225.

Salary Details:

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 106,300.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on a walk-in interview. Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly and attend the interview at the specified location.

Application Links

• Apply for ESIC Recruitment 2024

• ESIC Recruitment 2024 Notification

For further details and updates, candidates should visit the official ESIC website at esic.gov.in.

