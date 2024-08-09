 IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More

Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Indian Oil iocl.com. The application process is now open, and the deadline is August 21, 2024. Candidates will be selected through a walk-in interview process. No travel allowance or dearness allowance (TA/DA) will be provided, and late entries will not be allowed.

Updated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
IOCL recruitment 2024 | IOCL

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced a recruitment drive for the year 2024 for the positions of Visiting Specialist and Shift Duty Doctor. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Indian Oil iocl.com. The application process is now open, and the deadline is August 21, 2024.

Available Positions:

IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
1. Visiting Specialist (Radiology)

2. Visiting Specialist (Pediatrician)

3. Shift Duty Doctor

Eligibility Criteria: -

Visiting Specialist (Radiology): A postgraduate degree in Radiology from a recognized institution.

- Visiting Specialist (Pediatrician): A postgraduate degree in Pediatrics. -

-Shift Duty Doctor: An MBBS degree with completed internship and registration with the Medical Council of India.

Selection Process:

The age limit for applicants will be in accordance with the official notification. Candidates will be selected through a walk-in interview process. No travel allowance or dearness allowance (TA/DA) will be provided, and late entries will not be allowed.

How to Apply ?

To apply for IOCL Apprenticeship recruitment, follow the steps listed below carefully –

Firstly, you need to visit the IOCL official website: https://iocl.com/

Find the “What’s New” section on the homepage and click on “Notification for Engagement of 400 Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at Southern Region IOCL(MD)”.

Click on “Click Here to Apply Online” under this recruitment drive.

Select “New Registration” to open the registration page.

Enter your details: name, nationality, marital status, Aadhar number, PAN Card number, gender, mobile number, and email ID, and create a password.

Receive a registration number, then use this number and password to log in.

Fill out the application form and upload scanned images of:

Xth/XIIth and other educational certificates/mark sheets as proof of Date of Birth

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Cancelled Cheque

Aadhaar Seeding Screenshot and Bank Mandate

Review the application form and click on the “Submit” button.

As per the official notification of Indian Oil Recruitment 2024, candidates have to appear for the interview at the place given below.

For further information, candidates are advised to consult the official notification and follow the application guidelines provided by Indian Oil.

