IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More

IOCL recruitment 2024 | IOCL

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced a recruitment drive for the year 2024 for the positions of Visiting Specialist and Shift Duty Doctor. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Indian Oil iocl.com. The application process is now open, and the deadline is August 21, 2024.

Available Positions:

1. Visiting Specialist (Radiology)

2. Visiting Specialist (Pediatrician)

3. Shift Duty Doctor

Eligibility Criteria: -

Visiting Specialist (Radiology): A postgraduate degree in Radiology from a recognized institution.

- Visiting Specialist (Pediatrician): A postgraduate degree in Pediatrics. -

-Shift Duty Doctor: An MBBS degree with completed internship and registration with the Medical Council of India.

Selection Process:

The age limit for applicants will be in accordance with the official notification. Candidates will be selected through a walk-in interview process. No travel allowance or dearness allowance (TA/DA) will be provided, and late entries will not be allowed.

How to Apply ?

As per the official notification of Indian Oil Recruitment 2024, candidates have to appear for the interview at the place given below.

For further information, candidates are advised to consult the official notification and follow the application guidelines provided by Indian Oil.