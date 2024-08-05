 SSC CHT Recruitment 2024: Apply For 312 Hindi Translator posts, Check Eligibility & More
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in until August 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 312 vacancies.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
File Photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024 (CHTE 2024) and invites online applications from eligible candidates. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in until August 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 312 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Age Limit: 18-30 years as of August 1, 2024 (relaxed for reserved category candidates)

- Educational Qualification: Master's degree in Hindi or English with specific conditions (detailed in the notification)

Here’s the official notification.

The application fee is Rs 100, exempted for women, SC/ST/PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in

2. Go to the "Apply" tab and click on the application link for CHTE 2024

3. Register and proceed with the application process

4. Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form

5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply

The Computer-Based Examination (Paper I) will be conducted in October-November 2024. A correction window will be open from September 4 to 5.

