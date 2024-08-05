 HPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2424 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility, Age Limit, & More
The HPSC has announced a recruitment drive for 2424 positions across in various disciplines in the Higher Education Department of Haryana. The eligibility criteria include....Read more

https://hpsc.gov.in/en-us/

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for 2424 Assistant Professor positions across various disciplines in the Higher Education Department of Haryana. Eligible candidates with a Master's degree and 55% marks in the relevant subject, along with additional qualifications, can apply online from August 7, 2024, to August 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive is for Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in various subjects, and the detailed notification is available on the HPSC official website. Candidates can check the notification link for discipline-wise posts and eligibility criteria.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of HPSC here, to access more information and submit their applications.

HPSC Recruitment 2024 PDF

The eligibility criteria include:

- Good academic record with a Master's degree and 55% marks in the relevant subject

- Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric standard or in Higher Education

- Exemption from NET/SLET/SET for candidates who have been awarded a Ph.D. degree or have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or CSIR

The age limit for candidates is between 21 and 42 years, with category-wise age relaxation as per norms.

To apply, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website  http://hpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link HPSC recruitment 2024 on the homepage

3. Register and create a login ID

4. Complete the registration process using the login ID

5. Submit the application form and required documents

6. Keep a printout of the application form for future reference

Candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 42 years, as on before the 15 days of the month next preceding the last date of submission of application to the Commission i.e. 15.07.2024.
Category wise age relaxation in upper age limit as per norms.

