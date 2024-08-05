AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Nursing Officer Posts, Exam On Sept 15; Check Key Dates, Eligibility & More

AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-7, inviting applications for Nursing Officer posts. The online application process is currently underway and will close on August 21, 2024.

Important Dates:

The NORCET Prelims exam will be conducted on September 15, 2024, and the NORCET Mains exam will be held on October 04, 2024. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the detailed schedule.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Educational Qualification: (link unavailable) (Hons.) Nursing / (link unavailable) Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from a recognized Institute/University

- Age Limit: Between 18-30 Years (as on last date of closing of the application form)

- Experience: Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital

Application Fees:

The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs.3000/-, while SC/ST candidates/EWS have to pay Rs.2400/-.

Persons with Disabilities are exempted from paying the application fee.

Pay Level:

Candidates selected finally will get Level 07 in the Pay Matrix pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300- 34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4600/-, Group-B for AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS as per available vacancies in the respective Institutes.

How to Apply:

To apply, candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS - norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in and follow the steps:

1. Click on “Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-7)'

2. Register online and provide your details

3. Submit your application

4. Keep a copy of the same for future reference

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website and notification here.