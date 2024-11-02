Diwali 2024: Blaze Erupts In Thane Due To Firecrackers, 2 Fire Incidents In Mumbai On November 1

Fire erupted in Kalwa, Thane in the wee hours of Saturday due to firecrackers; Doused | FPJ

Mumbai: Amid the celebration of the Diwali festival, four fire incidents were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan region. A fire erupted to a pile of garbage in Kalwa, Thane due to firecrackers in the wee hours of Saturday, the disaster management cell informed. While, two fire incident were reported in Mumbai city on Friday night. The blazes have have been doused and situation is under control. No injuries were reported.

On Friday in between 6.30 to 7 pm, a fire erupted in a ration office in Mumbai's Sion. The statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the blaze erupted was confined to the ration office on Phoenix Road, Matunga New police Line near Sanmukhanand Hall, Sion.

While, another fire broke out in a residential area of MIDC, Andheri East around 7.50 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared the fire at Level II and three fire engines, three jumbo tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. The incident was reported on Mahakhali Caves Road, Bhangar Wadi, Zopadpatti, Road Number 11, Near Maruti School in MIDC, Andheri East, the BMC statement said.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, household articles, wooden planks, wooden blocks, various shops and LPG cylinders. The blaze was extinguished 11.38 pm and no injuries were reported.

Two Fire Incidents in Thane

Meanwhile, a pile of garbage caught fire due to firecrackers around 4.25 am on Saturday in Kalwa, Thane West. The incident was reported near Shankar Mandir, Shantaram Nagar in Vitawa. The blaze was doused by the Thane Fire Briagde and situation was brought under control on Saturday morning.

In another fire incident from Thane, three furniture shops caught fire in in Shil Phata area near HDFC Bank. The locality houses showrooms of high-end brands including Puma and Mukta Luxury.

The blaze was confined to wooden sofas, cupboards, beds and other furniture materials. The fire was completely extinguished at 3.16 am, the Thane disaster management cell informed.

No injuries were reported from the four fire incidents.