Tragic Diwali! 8-yr-Old Places Glass On Firecracker, Its Shards Pierce His Throat After Bursting In Saharanpur

In an unfortunate incident, an eight-year-old boy lost his life when a firecracker he lit on Diwali burst through a glass, and the shards pierced his neck. The boy’s parents were inconsolable over his tragic death.

According to reports, in Mohalla Mahajan of Titro, Vansh (10), son of Ashok Kumar, was setting off fireworks outside his home around 9:45 p.m. on Diwali night. While lighting a firecracker placed on a glass, it exploded, and the glass shattered, with pieces piercing his neck. Blood began pouring from his neck, and he was gravely injured. His screams brought his family rushing out, creating panic.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told news agency PTI that Vansh was lighting firecrackers outside his home in Titro when a firecracker suddenly struck his neck, causing serious injuries.

"The family rushed Vansh to a local private doctor, who immediately recommended transferring him to a higher medical facility. However, the child succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital," PTI quoted Sagar Jain as saying.

The family initially took the child to a local doctor, who then referred him to the Gangoh Community Health Center due to his critical condition. Unfortunately, he passed away en route. The young boy’s death on the festive day brought immense sorrow to the family.

As per reports, Ashok had two sons, including Vansh. The family had recently moved to the town from Shamli district. The boy’s last rites were performed on Friday in a deeply sorrowful atmosphere.