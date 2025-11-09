 Sikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 09, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 09, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Nov 09, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, November 09, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery November 09, 2025, here:

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal Rules Out MNS Alliance, Slams Mahayuti Over Pune Land Scam
Maharashtra Politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal Rules Out MNS Alliance, Slams Mahayuti Over Pune Land Scam
Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund 'Clerk' Booked For Cheating Kurla Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh For Providing Fake SRA Receipts
Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund 'Clerk' Booked For Cheating Kurla Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh For Providing Fake SRA Receipts
'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air Quality In Delhi - VIDEO
'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air Quality In Delhi - VIDEO
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Denies Wrongdoing In Koregaon Park Land Row, Calls Allegations 'Politically Motivated'
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Denies Wrongdoing In Koregaon Park Land Row, Calls Allegations 'Politically Motivated'

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 8, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air...

'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Flags Off Sacred Yatra Marking 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Flags Off Sacred Yatra Marking 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Calls Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Life A Source Of Inspiration For...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Calls Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Life A Source Of Inspiration For...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 09, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 09, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...