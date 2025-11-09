‘Hind Di Chadar’ Marathon Flagged Off In Karnal To Mark Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s 350th Martyrdom Anniversary |

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Housing, Power and Urban Affairs, Sh. Manohar Lal said the supreme sacrifice of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji inspires us to work selflessly for society, religion, and the nation.

The Union Minister was addressing a gathering at NDRI Chowk in Karnal on Sunday before flagging off the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Marathon, dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

He said on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, processions and events are being organized across the country, including in Karnal. Thousands of youth have gathered here today to pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The marathon, he said, is not merely a run but a spirited expression of reverence, enthusiasm, and emotion towards the great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The Union Minister informed that hundreds of participants took part in the 21 km and 10 km runs, while around 61,000 young men and women participated in the 5 km run.

Recalling the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the Minister said that the Guru was beheaded at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. He also mentioned a remarkable act of sacrifice associated with Haryana’s land during the journey of carrying the Guru’s sacred head from Delhi to Anandpur Sahib. A young man from Badkhalsa village in Sonipat district sacrificed his own head to protect the Guru’s head from the Mughal forces.

The Union Minister flagged off the marathon and showered flower petals on the participants. Before the flag-off, the song “Hind Ki Chadar, Teg Bahadur” was launched in his presence. The event also featured recital of shabad-kirtan. Youth participants also showcased Gatka (traditional Sikh martial art) performances. A large number of young people had gathered at NDRI Chowk as early as 5 a.m. to take part in the marathon. During the programme, the Union Minister was presented with a kirpan and a portrait of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

On this occasion, MLAs Jagmohan Anand, Ram Kumar Kashyap (Indri), Yogender Rana (Assandh), Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi (Nilokheri), Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, SP Ganga Ram Poonia, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, BJP District President Praveen Lather, along with administrative officers and employees, were present.