Mumbai: 6 Fire Incidents Reported On October 1; 3 Injured In Major Girgaon Blaze

On Friday, several fire incidents were reported in Mumbai. A fire in Girgaon resulted in three people sustaining minor injuries, while the other three incidents, including a fire at a ration office in Sion, did not report any injuries. The fire at the ration office has been extinguished, while firefighting operations are still ongoing at Bhangarwadi in Andheri East and near hub mall in Goregaon East.

The first incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. at the three-story Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi, Chira Bazar, sparked by an electrical short circuit. As flames engulfed the structure, three men—Kartik Mazi (26), Dipender Mandal (19), and Uppal Mandal (26)—jumped from the second floor to escape, sustaining minor injuries. They were treated at civic -run Nair Hospital and later discharged.

In another incident a Level-1 (minor) fire ignited on Phoenix Road in Matunga New Police Line near Sanmukhanand Hall around 7 p.m. Fire officials reported that the blaze was confined to the ration office and was extinguished by 8:10 p.m. At the same time, another fire broke out in a third-floor flat of the 30-story Lodha Fiorenza building near Hub Mall in Goregaon East. Fire officials reported no injuries, and the blaze has since been brought under control.

A major major fire broke out in Bhangarwadi, Andheri East at 8 pm. Fire brigade vehicles were deployed to control the flames, which were confined to electrical wiring, installations, and household items in ground-floor hutments. The fire was declared as a Level-2 incident by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, prompting the deployment of five fire tenders, three jumbo tankers, and an ambulance to the spot, where firefighting operations are underway. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.